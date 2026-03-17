Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Stock Holdings Lessened by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Talen Energy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Talen Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $317.60 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $162.31 and a 1 year high of $451.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price target on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Further Reading

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