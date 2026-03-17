Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Marissa Brittenham Sells 3,657 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $45,858.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,217.84. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marissa Brittenham also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Marissa Brittenham sold 8,785 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $120,354.50.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,537,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,162,000 after acquiring an additional 501,401 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 11,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,803,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,614,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,778,000 after purchasing an additional 424,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Surgery Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Surgery Partners this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,400 shares at an average price of $12.47 for proceeds of $254,388; he still holds 920,386 shares worth about $11.48M. Form 4 CEO Sale

CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,400 shares at an average price of $12.47 for proceeds of $254,388; he still holds 920,386 shares worth about $11.48M. Negative Sentiment: CFO David T. Doherty sold 8,867 shares at an average of $12.50 for roughly $110,838; post‑sale ownership is 221,679 shares. Form 4 CFO Sale

CFO David T. Doherty sold 8,867 shares at an average of $12.50 for roughly $110,838; post‑sale ownership is 221,679 shares. Negative Sentiment: Jennifer Baldock sold 5,798 shares at $13.17 for proceeds of $76,359.66; she retains 326,474 shares. Form 4 Baldock Sale

Jennifer Baldock sold 5,798 shares at $13.17 for proceeds of $76,359.66; she retains 326,474 shares. Negative Sentiment: Marissa Brittenham sold 3,657 shares at $12.54 for about $45,858.78; post‑sale holdings are 94,196 shares. Form 4 Brittenham Sale

Marissa Brittenham sold 3,657 shares at $12.54 for about $45,858.78; post‑sale holdings are 94,196 shares. Negative Sentiment: Danielle Burkhalter sold 3,469 shares at $12.83 for about $44,507.27; she now owns 76,864 shares. Form 4 Burkhalter Sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Company Profile

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Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

Further Reading

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