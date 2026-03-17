Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

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Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

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