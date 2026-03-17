Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Starwood Property Trust Put Options (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 21,206 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 998% compared to the average volume of 1,932 put options.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.8%

STWD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 985,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,033. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.53 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.32%.Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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