Steve Good Acquires 40,000 Shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Good purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 per share, with a total value of £37,200.
Essentra Stock Up 9.0%
Shares of ESNT stock traded up GBX 8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 98.40. 939,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.73. The stock has a market cap of £280.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. Essentra plc has a 1 year low of GBX 88.53 and a 1 year high of GBX 123.80.
Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.10 EPS for the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts predict that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESNT
About Essentra
Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.
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