StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,741,686 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 12th total of 3,051,721 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,095,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,095,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $725,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in StepStone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 967,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after buying an additional 25,559 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after acquiring an additional 160,318 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $50,859,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 623,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,794 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of StepStone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised StepStone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

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StepStone Group Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a positive return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $241.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.14%.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm that provides specialized investment solutions across private equity, private credit and real assets. The firm offers customized portfolios, secondary interests, direct co-investments and tailored advisory services to institutional investors worldwide. StepStone’s integrated research and data analytics platform supports its investment teams in sourcing opportunities and monitoring portfolio companies.

Founded in 2007 as an independent private markets specialist, the company has grown its presence through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.

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