Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 196,516 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $61,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Starbucks Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $114.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

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More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seasonal and limited-time offers (like Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice) remain powerful traffic drivers for retailers and restaurants, reinforcing Starbucks’ ability to monetize recurring product cycles and drive same-store traffic. Coca‑Cola brings exclusive new soda to Walmart

Seasonal and limited-time offers (like Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice) remain powerful traffic drivers for retailers and restaurants, reinforcing Starbucks’ ability to monetize recurring product cycles and drive same-store traffic. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum measures have spiked this week after public pushback against a sugar-safety probe, suggesting short-term buying interest and improved market sentiment around the coffee category. That can support near-term stock strength. Starbucks’ Momentum Score Spikes

Technical momentum measures have spiked this week after public pushback against a sugar-safety probe, suggesting short-term buying interest and improved market sentiment around the coffee category. That can support near-term stock strength. Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks is showing up in Nasdaq retail conversations, which raises visibility among index/ETF flows but doesn’t guarantee fundamentals will change. Attention can help liquidity but is mixed for valuation pressure. Starbucks Emerges In Nasdaq Index Retail Conversations

Starbucks is showing up in Nasdaq retail conversations, which raises visibility among index/ETF flows but doesn’t guarantee fundamentals will change. Attention can help liquidity but is mixed for valuation pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Industry reviews of Q4 2025 performance place Starbucks among notable chains in the winners/losers conversation — useful competitive context but not an immediate stock catalyst on its own. Q4 2025’s restaurant winners and losers

Industry reviews of Q4 2025 performance place Starbucks among notable chains in the winners/losers conversation — useful competitive context but not an immediate stock catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating but adjusted its forecasts and modestly raised the price target — a vote of cautious confidence that may temper both bullish and bearish moves until guidance clarity improves. Guggenheim Maintains Neutral Rating on Starbucks

Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating but adjusted its forecasts and modestly raised the price target — a vote of cautious confidence that may temper both bullish and bearish moves until guidance clarity improves. Negative Sentiment: A reported data breach occurred about six weeks ago; initial reports say customers were largely unaffected, but any breach raises operational and reputational risk and can create short-term selling pressure. Data Breach Hits Starbucks

A reported data breach occurred about six weeks ago; initial reports say customers were largely unaffected, but any breach raises operational and reputational risk and can create short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals: Starbucks missed EPS last quarter (reported $0.56 vs. $0.59 est.), posted modest revenue growth, and carries a high P/E multiple — factors that increase sensitivity to execution risk and likely weigh on the stock until earnings or guidance outperformance arrives.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,700. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,729 shares of company stock worth $460,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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