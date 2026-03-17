Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 188559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Stampede Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$36.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

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Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019. Stampede Drilling Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

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