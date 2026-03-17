SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0010. SRAX shares last traded at $0.0010, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

SRAX Trading Down 50.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $29,150.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

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About SRAX

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SRAX, Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a data-driven marketing technology company that helps brands and publishers optimize digital advertising and customer engagement. Through its proprietary Helix® Audience Operating System, the company aggregates and analyzes first- and third-party consumer data to deliver real-time insights and targeted advertising solutions. SRAX’s platform supports end-to-end campaign management, from audience segmentation and programmatic ad delivery to conversion measurement and analytics.

The company’s suite of products enables marketers to acquire, activate and measure audiences across a variety of digital channels.

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