Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV Holdings Raised by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,432 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 163.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,772,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,153 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,814,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,560,000 after buying an additional 2,203,767 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,374,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after buying an additional 1,657,153 shares during the period. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4,785.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 687,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 673,403 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4%

PSLV opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

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