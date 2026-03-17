SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 836.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,268 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 584.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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