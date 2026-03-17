SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.6% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

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