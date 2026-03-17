SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,392,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 7,386,522 shares.The stock last traded at $33.59 and had previously closed at $33.53.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

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The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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