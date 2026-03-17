SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIBGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,392,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 7,386,522 shares.The stock last traded at $33.59 and had previously closed at $33.53.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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