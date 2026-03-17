SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,672 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 12th total of 24,071 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

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SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEFA traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. 11,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $100.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality. QEFA was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

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