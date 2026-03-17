South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. South Bow traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.0970, with a volume of 55308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOBO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of South Bow from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of South Bow from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

South Bow Stock Up 0.5%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in South Bow by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Bow by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of South Bow by 780.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of South Bow by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.28.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.57 million. South Bow had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

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