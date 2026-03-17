South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBOGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. South Bow traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.0970, with a volume of 55308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOBO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of South Bow from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of South Bow from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on South Bow

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in South Bow by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Bow by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of South Bow by 780.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of South Bow by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

South Bow Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.28.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.57 million. South Bow had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

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