Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 2nd

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance
SWBI stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.
Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.