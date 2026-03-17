Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 2nd

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

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Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

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