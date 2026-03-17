SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.95 and traded as low as $407.85. SMC shares last traded at $414.80, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

SMC Trading Up 1.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.90.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS: SMECF) is a Japan‐based manufacturer specializing in pneumatic control equipment and factory automation solutions. The company designs, develops and distributes a broad range of products that serve industrial clients across sectors such as automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, food and beverage, and life sciences. Its core business centers on the control and movement of air and gas to power automated industrial processes.

The company’s product portfolio includes directional control valves, actuators, air preparation units, fittings, tubing, vacuum equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.