Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,363 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,454,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 41.1% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 4,433,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 55.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,296,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 55.4% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.5%

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $650.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUN

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

Further Reading

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