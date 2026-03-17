SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Releases Earnings Results

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SigmaRoc had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

SigmaRoc Stock Up 1.0%

SRC opened at GBX 116.40 on Tuesday. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 152.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Panmure Gordon raised their target price on shares of SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SigmaRoc from GBX 120 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.

About SigmaRoc

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

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