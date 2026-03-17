Short Interest in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Grows By 17.7%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,844,377 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 6,662,602 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,888,604 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,888,604 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $393.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $427.94.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
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