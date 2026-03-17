Short Interest in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Grows By 17.7%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,844,377 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 6,662,602 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,888,604 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,888,604 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $393.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $427.94.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

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The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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