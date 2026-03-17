Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (NASDAQ:TFNS) Rises By 20.3%

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (NASDAQ:TFNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,251 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 12th total of 1,040 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFNS opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

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T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a yield of 49.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (TFNS) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on financials equity. TFNS is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TFNS was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

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