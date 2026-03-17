Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Drops By 14.3%

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 146,555 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 170,999 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,155.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,227,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,475.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,929,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,588,000 after buying an additional 1,969,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,069,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,343,000 after buying an additional 1,799,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 17,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 1,164,191 shares during the last quarter.

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T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TCAF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 688,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,027. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

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