Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Drops By 13.4%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,031,004 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 12th total of 5,807,176 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 867.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 867.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

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Singapore Airlines Company Profile

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Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) is the flag carrier airline of Singapore, renowned for its premium passenger and cargo services. The company operates a modern fleet of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A350s, A380s and Boeing 777s, serving short-haul, medium-haul and long-haul routes. Singapore Airlines offers multiple cabin classes—from Economy and Premium Economy to Business and Suites—alongside comprehensive in-flight entertainment and dining options tailored to diverse passenger needs.

In addition to passenger transport, Singapore Airlines has a dedicated cargo division that leverages its global network to deliver freight services across Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Australasia.

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