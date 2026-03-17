Short Interest in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Drops By 22.2%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,594,281 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 2,048,964 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,496,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,496,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. 9,046,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,415. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,214,000. Finally, Downshift Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,413,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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