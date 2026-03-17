Short Interest in Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Increases By 15.1%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,789,407 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 1,554,207 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 158,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Relx Stock Down 0.1%

RLXXF opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Relx has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $57.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

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About Relx

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RELX Group plc is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across a wide range of industries. The company offers scientific, technical and medical research through its Elsevier publishing arm, legal and regulatory solutions via LexisNexis, risk and business analytics services, and organizes business-to-business exhibitions worldwide. These integrated offerings help customers make critical decisions, manage risk, comply with regulations and drive productivity.

Through Elsevier, RELX publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals, books and digital tools that support scientific research and healthcare advancements.

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