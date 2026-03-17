Short Interest in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Declines By 14.1%

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 431,909 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 12th total of 502,991 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,345,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,345,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.
ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.5%
BITI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,150. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $130.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -1.44.
ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Increases Dividend
About ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF
The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.
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