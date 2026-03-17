Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Grows By 20.6%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,584 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 12th total of 12,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 32,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,684. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Inc (NYSE: PGZ) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks a high level of current income and capital appreciation through investments in real estate securities. Launched in 2015 and managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC, the fund primarily targets publicly traded equity and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), as well as real estate operating companies. It offers investors access to a broad real estate portfolio that may include residential, office, industrial, retail and specialty property sectors.
The fund’s investment approach emphasizes a balance between income generation and total return potential.
Further Reading
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