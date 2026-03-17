Short Interest in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Increases By 26.7%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,630,865 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 12th total of 30,500,004 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,939,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,939,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

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Pinterest Price Performance

PINS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 4,102,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,725,980. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Pinterest has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,457 shares of company stock valued at $876,925. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

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Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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