Short Interest in Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) Grows By 20.4%

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,600,814 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 12th total of 2,991,687 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 951,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 951,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMDA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Omada Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

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Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

In other news, CFO Steven L. Cook sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $26,262.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 200,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,137.28. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 230,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $3,595,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,646.40. The trade was a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 282,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,313 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Omada Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Omada Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omada Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Omada Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMDA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 1,353,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Omada Health has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $861.48 million and a P/E ratio of -86.00.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter.

Omada Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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