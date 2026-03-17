Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Declines By 20.7%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 752,895 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 949,906 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MicroCloud Hologram in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

HOLO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 251,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,867. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

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