Short Interest in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Declines By 12.3%

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,317,208 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the February 12th total of 2,642,495 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,587,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,587,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

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Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,042,138.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $475,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 107,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,636,402.48. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,889 shares of company stock worth $1,167,221. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE KEYS opened at $286.23 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

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Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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