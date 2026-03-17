Short Interest in JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI) Decreases By 23.3%

JBDI Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,123 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 12th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

JBDI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBDI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 6,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,690. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. JBDI has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.00.

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JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

About JBDI

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte.

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