Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Grows By 17.5%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,380,906 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 11,390,874 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.28. 4,183,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,715,000 after buying an additional 31,458,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,131,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360,260 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $453,146,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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