Short Interest in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Expands By 22.4%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,181 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 12th total of 965 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:HOMZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

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Hoya Capital Housing ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC boosted its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF ( NYSEARCA:HOMZ Free Report ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for about 35.4% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

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