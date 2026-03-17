Short Interest in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Expands By 22.4%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,181 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 12th total of 965 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Up 0.6%
NYSEARCA:HOMZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.
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