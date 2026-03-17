Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Increases By 16.0%

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 36,082 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 12th total of 31,114 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,551,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,538,000 after buying an additional 401,364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter.

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Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.84. 5,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,155. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

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