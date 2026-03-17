Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Decreases By 19.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,010 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 12th total of 1,254 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,933 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,933 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

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First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 44,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $124.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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