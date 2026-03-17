Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Drops By 15.4%

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 134,231 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 12th total of 158,740 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 179,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FSTA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,274. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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