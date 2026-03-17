Short Interest in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Expands By 20.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,014 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 12th total of 2,503 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,831 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,831 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPUU stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,514. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $191.80. The company has a market cap of $216.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.61.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 106.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 70.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.