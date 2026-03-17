Short Interest in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Grows By 15.0%

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 136,105 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 12th total of 118,345 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,846 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,846 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 1,500 shares of BV Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $29,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,914.79. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVFL. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BV Financial by 105.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BV Financial by 4,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BV Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in BV Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV Financial Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ BVFL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,069. The company has a market cap of $168.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. BV Financial has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BV Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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BV Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

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