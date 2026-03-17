Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases By 27.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,262 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 12th total of 26,008 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 260,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.18.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.
The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
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