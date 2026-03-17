Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases By 27.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,262 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 12th total of 26,008 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 260,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

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BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 136.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

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BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

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