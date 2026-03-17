Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rises By 17.2%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,100,348 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 12th total of 7,763,242 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,128,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,128,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Aramark Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ARMK opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.