Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declines By 12.4%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,461,380 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 12th total of 5,094,818 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,618,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,618,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5%

APD opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $301.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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