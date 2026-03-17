Short Interest in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Drops By 22.9%

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 567,388 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 12th total of 735,878 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,687 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 387,687 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdvanSix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

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AdvanSix Stock Up 2.8%

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 309,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,975. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $560.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $359.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

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AdvanSix, Inc (NYSE: ASIX) is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

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