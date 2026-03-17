Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.8752 and last traded at $0.8752, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.9143.

Sharp Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

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Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.57%.Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

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