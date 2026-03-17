Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 56,287 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 12th total of 64,375 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Seven and I Stock Up 2.0%

Seven and I stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.47. Seven and I has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

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Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Seven and I had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven and I will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven and I

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company’s core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

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