Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS) CEO Timothy Goodnow Acquires 17,225 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Goodnow bought 17,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $99,732.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 651,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,696.97. This trade represents a 2.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 11.9%

NASDAQ:SENS opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $263.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.90. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 666.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 35,708,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 31,050,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,219,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 749,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,701,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,302 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SENS

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

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