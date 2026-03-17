Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.00, but opened at $83.25. Semtech shares last traded at $79.9230, with a volume of 1,142,568 shares changing hands.

Key Headlines Impacting Semtech

Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and non‑GAAP beat: Fiscal Q4 net sales were a company record and non‑GAAP EPS of $0.44 modestly topped expectations, showing operating momentum that supports longer‑term growth thesis. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Record revenue and non‑GAAP beat: Fiscal Q4 net sales were a company record and non‑GAAP EPS of $0.44 modestly topped expectations, showing operating momentum that supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple firms (Baird, Needham, Stifel, Benchmark among others) raised PTs and reiterated/added buy/outperform views, signaling sustained analyst conviction that could support the stock over time. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple firms (Baird, Needham, Stifel, Benchmark among others) raised PTs and reiterated/added buy/outperform views, signaling sustained analyst conviction that could support the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: New product news: Semtech launched a 224Gbps IC family aimed at linear optics/datacenter markets — a product catalyst that can support revenue mix expansion. Yahoo Finance: Product Launch

New product news: Semtech launched a 224Gbps IC family aimed at linear optics/datacenter markets — a product catalyst that can support revenue mix expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance roughly in line: Q1 revenue guidance (~$283M ±$5M) and non‑GAAP EPS guidance ($0.45 ±$0.03) were essentially in line with market expectations, reducing the likelihood of an upside surprise in the near term. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights

Guidance roughly in line: Q1 revenue guidance (~$283M ±$5M) and non‑GAAP EPS guidance ($0.45 ±$0.03) were essentially in line with market expectations, reducing the likelihood of an upside surprise in the near term. Negative Sentiment: GAAP loss driven by impairment charges: The quarter included sizable goodwill/intangible impairments that pushed GAAP diluted EPS to a loss and produced a negative GAAP operating margin — a near‑term headline that likely triggered the sell‑the‑news reaction. QuiverQuant: Slide Analysis

GAAP loss driven by impairment charges: The quarter included sizable goodwill/intangible impairments that pushed GAAP diluted EPS to a loss and produced a negative GAAP operating margin — a near‑term headline that likely triggered the sell‑the‑news reaction. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling: Recent disclosures show multiple insider sales (no recent purchases) and large institutional reductions by some funds — items that can weigh on sentiment even if strategic. QuiverQuant: Insider & HF Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Semtech Stock Down 9.3%

The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 261.23 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $551,242.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,968.75. This represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Michael Fischer sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,703.50. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,412. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Semtech by 12,214.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period.

About Semtech

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Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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