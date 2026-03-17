Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,183,477 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 12th total of 2,681,752 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 520,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 520,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,036,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 730,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,773,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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