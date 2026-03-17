SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group cut SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SEGXF
SEGRO Price Performance
About SEGRO
SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.
The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.
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