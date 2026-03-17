Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,850 shares during the period. Sealed Air comprises about 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $16,802,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 438,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,468 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9,266.3% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 683,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 676,628 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,079.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 529,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

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Sealed Air Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SEE stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

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About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Further Reading

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